Sappers spent three days clearing mines on the way to a car with a dead man in Kharkiv region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2666 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92737 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105249 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121222 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190082 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234266 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143694 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369355 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92737 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87436 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105249 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101425 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121223 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1722 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4958 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11988 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17552 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Sappers spent three days clearing mines on the way to a car with a dead man in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29349 views

Metropolitan bomb technicians for three days cleared the way to the car with the deceased man, who was blown up by an enemy mine in the Kharkiv region, finding about 100 TM-62 anti-tank mines.

Sappers spent three days clearing mines on the way to a car with a dead man in Kharkiv region

Bomb technicians of the Kiev police, who now work in a combined detachment in the Kharkiv region, for three days cleared the way to the car with the deceased man, who was blown up by an enemy anti-tank mine. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

A resident of Izyumshchyna turned to law enforcement officers with a statement about the disappearance of her cohabitant - the woman reported that her husband left home and did not return. To search for him, the police used a flying drone, which was used to find a vehicle damaged by the explosion in the field, which is described as similar to the car of the missing person.

Bomb technicians of the Kiev police, who now work in a combined detachment in the Kharkiv region, for three days cleared the way to the car to get the body of the 34-year-old deceased driver.

The tragic accident occurred on a field that is densely mined by the enemy with anti-tank mines. To" break through " the road to the van, we first used metal detectors and probes. In the future, in order to speed up the search for enemy ammunition, we connected an unmanned mine clearance platform to work, with the help of which we passed about 500 meters in total,

- the message says.

When the passage became safe, police officers, together with the services involved, took out the body of the deceased, or relatives could bury him. In total, during the work on this site, experts have already found about 100 TM-62 anti-tank mines.

Mine clearance operations in the occupied territories are still ongoing! Take responsibility for your own safety and do not approach areas that are marked with appropriate marking tools!

- noted in the police.

Recall

In April, a tractor was blown up by a mine during earthworks in the Berislavsky District of the Kherson region, injuring the driver.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31