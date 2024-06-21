Sappers spent three days clearing mines on the way to a car with a dead man in Kharkiv region

Bomb technicians of the Kiev police, who now work in a combined detachment in the Kharkiv region, for three days cleared the way to the car with the deceased man, who was blown up by an enemy anti-tank mine. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

A resident of Izyumshchyna turned to law enforcement officers with a statement about the disappearance of her cohabitant - the woman reported that her husband left home and did not return. To search for him, the police used a flying drone, which was used to find a vehicle damaged by the explosion in the field, which is described as similar to the car of the missing person.

Bomb technicians of the Kiev police, who now work in a combined detachment in the Kharkiv region, for three days cleared the way to the car to get the body of the 34-year-old deceased driver.

The tragic accident occurred on a field that is densely mined by the enemy with anti-tank mines. To" break through " the road to the van, we first used metal detectors and probes. In the future, in order to speed up the search for enemy ammunition, we connected an unmanned mine clearance platform to work, with the help of which we passed about 500 meters in total, - the message says.

When the passage became safe, police officers, together with the services involved, took out the body of the deceased, or relatives could bury him. In total, during the work on this site, experts have already found about 100 TM-62 anti-tank mines.

Mine clearance operations in the occupied territories are still ongoing! Take responsibility for your own safety and do not approach areas that are marked with appropriate marking tools! - noted in the police.

Recall

In April, a tractor was blown up by a mine during earthworks in the Berislavsky District of the Kherson region, injuring the driver.