Ryanair announces resumption of flights to Israel

Ryanair has announced the resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv from the end of March. Ticket sales for the new routes have already begun. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

Ryanair, like most other airlines, canceled flights to Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Since the beginning of the war, foreign airlines have canceled and resumed flights to Israel several times. Due to the decrease in the number of flights, the Israeli authorities closed Terminal 1 of Ben Gurion Airport, which caused outrage among low-cost airlines, forcing them to use Terminal 3.

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson expressed hope that Ben Gurion Airport will reopen Terminal 1 if a reasonable decision is made.

Many American and European airlines have suspended flights to Israel, leaving the national carrier El Al as the only one operating direct flights to North America. The lack of competition has led to a significant increase in airfares, which have risen by 100% or more, - The publication notes.



Amid high prices, Israeli lawmakers agreed earlier this month to introduce legislative changes to air passengers' canceled flight compensation rights to ease the financial costs of wartime air travel disruptions and help bring foreign airlines back to the country.

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Kazan “indefinitely”