Russia's strikes on Shostka in Sumy region: 7 explosions recorded, infrastructure damaged

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102490 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112969 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143192 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139851 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177499 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172121 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167290 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41962 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74430 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 34455 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44880 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64582 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102490 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284577 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251834 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262109 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64582 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143192 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107366 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107329 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123404 views
Actual
Russia's strikes on Shostka in Sumy region: 7 explosions recorded, infrastructure damaged

Russia's strikes on Shostka in Sumy region: 7 explosions recorded, infrastructure damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32032 views

Russian missile attack on Shostka damages infrastructure and leaves 12,000 people without heating; one woman is wounded.

During a missile attack by the Russian army on Shostka, Sumy region, 7 explosions were preliminarily recorded. As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility  was damaged. 12 thousand apartments were left without heating. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN. 

Starting at  7.30 am, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the city of Shostka, Sumy region. Preliminary, 7 explosions were recorded. 1 infrastructure facility was damaged. In the morning, 12 thousand apartments were left without heating

- the OBA said in a statement.

As noted, as of 11 a.m., heat supply was restored. Emergency services continue to work.

Materials have been allocated from the reserve to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike in the damaged buildings. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike.

Recall 

In the morning, the Russian army carried out a strike on the city of Shostka, Sumy region. According to preliminary information, the Russians struck with supersonic wing X-22 missiles. A woman was wounded as a result of the missile strike. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising