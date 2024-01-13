Russia's strikes on Shostka in Sumy region: 7 explosions recorded, infrastructure damaged

During a missile attack by the Russian army on Shostka, Sumy region, 7 explosions were preliminarily recorded. As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility was damaged. 12 thousand apartments were left without heating. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Starting at 7.30 am, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the city of Shostka, Sumy region. Preliminary, 7 explosions were recorded. 1 infrastructure facility was damaged. In the morning, 12 thousand apartments were left without heating - the OBA said in a statement.

As noted, as of 11 a.m., heat supply was restored. Emergency services continue to work.

Materials have been allocated from the reserve to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike in the damaged buildings. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army carried out a strike on the city of Shostka, Sumy region. According to preliminary information, the Russians struck with supersonic wing X-22 missiles. A woman was wounded as a result of the missile strike.