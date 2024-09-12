Russia's strike on Borova in Kharkiv region: death toll rises to two, three rescuers among the injured

As a result of the Russian strike on Borova in Kharkiv region, the number of victims has increased to two, and three rescuers are also known to have been injured, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

"Kharkiv region. Preliminary, two people were killed, 7 others were injured, three rescuers were among the injured," the report says.

Details

Today at noon, the occupants shelled Borova villagein Izium district for the second time in one day .

The rescuers were extinguishing a fire that had started as a result of the previous attack. Then the enemy struck again.

Two fire trucks were damaged.

The victims are currently hospitalized in a medical facility where they are being provided with all the necessary assistance.