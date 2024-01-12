Russians shelled the coastline of Ochakiv - Mykolaiv OVA with artillery at night
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Russians shelled the coast of Ochakiv, without casualties.
Mykolaiv region suffered an enemy artillery strike at night - on the coastline of Ochakiv, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Friday, UNN reports.
At night, on January 11, at 23:19, the enemy fired artillery at the coastline of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties
Details
Also yesterday, on January 11, at 15:01, hostile shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties, he noted.
