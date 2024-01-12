Occupants attacked 13 towns in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: residential buildings destroyed

Russian troops attacked localities in Zaporizhzhia region 47 times yesterday, including the use of 7 drones. There were no casualties, but there are reports of destruction. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Russian troops strike 47 times in 13 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhya region - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, 40 hostile artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhanske, Plavni and other frontline settlements.

7 enemy UAVs attacked Novodarivka, Charivne and Robotyne.

"There were 7 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured," said Malashko.

