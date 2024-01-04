Russians shelled Nikopol in the morning: two people were wounded

Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with artillery this morning, wounding two men. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Two men were injured in the morning shelling in Nikopol. Both have leg injuries. It is known that one of them is "serious". Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. The consequences of the attack are being clarified - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On the night of January 4, the Russian army also struck Nikopol , damaging private houses, gas pipelines and power lines. Almost 1.5 thousand families were left without electricity.

