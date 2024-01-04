Russians shelled Nikopol in the morning: two people were wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian artillery wounded two men in Nikopol, one of them sustained serious leg injuries.
Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with artillery this morning, wounding two men. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Two men were injured in the morning shelling in Nikopol. Both have leg injuries. It is known that one of them is "serious". Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. The consequences of the attack are being clarified
Recall
On the night of January 4, the Russian army also struck Nikopol , damaging private houses, gas pipelines and power lines. Almost 1.5 thousand families were left without electricity.
Enemy launches missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi: one killed and one injured04.01.24, 11:01 • 31794 views