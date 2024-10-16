Russians shelled 4 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning, 9 “shaheds” were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 9 explosions were recorded. Air defense forces destroyed 9 Shahed UAVs over Sumy region.
Details
According to reports, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Novoslobidske, and Shalyhyne communities were subjected to hostile attacks.
- Khotyn community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).
- Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the community's territory.
- Shalyhynska community: 2 MABs were launched (2 explosions) and FPV drones struck (2 explosions).
- Yunakivska community: the launch of 2 unexploded rocket launchers (2 explosions) was recorded.
Also, according to RMA, air defense forces shot down 9 Shahed UAVs in the sky over Sumy region.
