Russians shell residential buildings in Stanislav, Kherson region: an elderly woman is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Stanislav, Kherson region, with artillery. As a result of the attack, a 69-year-old woman was injured in her own home. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
The enemy hit Stanislav with artillery. There were hits to residential buildings. A 69-year-old woman was wounded in her own home. She was hospitalized to the hospital
Addendum
Ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region, came under enemy attack, and a special vehicle was damaged,