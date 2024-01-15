Russians shell residential buildings in Stanislav, Kherson region: an elderly woman is wounded

Russian troops shelled Stanislav, Kherson region, with artillery. As a result of the attack, a 69-year-old woman was injured in her own home. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The enemy hit Stanislav with artillery. There were hits to residential buildings. A 69-year-old woman was wounded in her own home. She was hospitalized to the hospital - the RMA said in a statement.

Addendum

Ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region, came under enemy attack, and a special vehicle was damaged,