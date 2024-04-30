Russians have little choice to implement new defense measures - Pletenchuk

The Russians have limited options for implementing and enforcing new measures. Although they still have an armored train, it cannot be guaranteed that the bridge will withstand its passage. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

