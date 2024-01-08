Russians fired 670 shells in Kherson region, there are dead and wounded - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, Russian troops fired 131 times at Kherson region, killing 2 people and wounding 5.
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kherson region 131 times, two people were killed and five wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.
Over the past day, the enemy made 131 attacks, launching 670 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson. (...) Two people were killed and five others wounded as a result of Russian aggression
Details
According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a critical infrastructure facility and the territory of a plant in Kherson; and a store in Beryslav district.
