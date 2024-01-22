Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav: a man riding a motorcycle on the street was killed

In Kherson region, Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav, a man who was riding a motorcycle on the street was killed, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.

In Beryslav, Russians dropped an explosive object on a local resident from a drone. The man, who was riding a motorcycle down the street, sustained injuries incompatible with life. The victim is currently being identified - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Recall

Russian troops attacked one of the villages in Kherson region with aircraft, hitting a residential building and the territory of a monastery.