Russians attack a civilian car with a drone in Kherson: there is an injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car. A 76-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma and contusion, she was provided with medical care on the spot.
In the Dnipro district of Kherson, Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car, a woman was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Due to the explosives dropped, a 76-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma and contusion," the statement reads.
The woman was reportedly provided with medical care on the spot.
Terrorists shelled Kherson region: 4 killed, 6 wounded15.10.24, 08:08 • 15651 view