Russians are trying to increase the number of snipers in the Tauride sector, we should be careful - Stupun

In the Tauride sector, the Russian military is trying to increase the number of sniper pairs near the contact line. This was reported by the spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Stupun, during a telethon on Thursday, urging Ukrainian soldiers to be careful and cautious, UNN reports.

We urge our soldiers to be careful and attentive, as the enemy is trying to increase the number of sniper pairs near the front line - Stupun said.

According to him, in the Tauride sector, "Russian occupants have become more active again." "They have almost doubled the number of combat engagements, continue to actively carry out air strikes and shell our positions with artillery. The number of artillery attacks per day has been around 1,000 for a week now," he noted.

"Once again, the invaders are leaving their positions without permission. In one case, more than 30 people escaped from the trenches. They are currently being caught," said Stupun.

The situation at the front has not reached a deadlock - Tarnavskyi