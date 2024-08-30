Russians are forming the BARS brigade to strengthen their positions in the Kursk region: British intelligence analyzes its effectiveness

It is unlikely that the BARS volunteer unit, which is being formed by the Russians to strengthen their positions in the Kursk region, will be able to support any Russian military actions in the region over the next month. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to a report by the British Ministry of Defense, on August 24, 2024, the administration of the Kursk region announced the creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit. Future recruits are promised that they will serve only within the Kursk region of Russia on a six-month contract.

The "BARS units" (Combat Reserve of the country's army) were first created in 2021, initially intended to provide the Russian Federation with active reservists with a high level of combat readiness and training.

Reportedly, starting in March 2022, volunteers will be able to join BARS units for short-term service. BARS units are mainly light infantry units that do not have artillery and armored vehicles. Currently, there are more than 30 BARS units in Russia.

The creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit is almost certainly Russia's response to the invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian troops that began on August 6, 2024. It is unlikely that the volunteer unit will be created and will be able to support any Russian military actions in Kursk within the next month - according to British intelligence.

The British Ministry of Defense also notes that despite the fact that Russia is probably trying to build up its forces in the Kursk region, its current priority is the Pokrovsk direction in eastern Ukraine.

