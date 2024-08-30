ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126287 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215139 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162183 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145249 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207421 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194997 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105210 views

Russians are forming the BARS brigade to strengthen their positions in the Kursk region: British intelligence analyzes its effectiveness

Russians are forming the BARS brigade to strengthen their positions in the Kursk region: British intelligence analyzes its effectiveness

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17841 views

Russia is creating a volunteer unit called BARS-Kursk in response to Ukrainian military operations in the region. British intelligence believes it is unlikely that it will be able to operate effectively within the next month.

It is unlikely that the BARS volunteer unit, which is being formed  by the Russians  to strengthen their positions in the Kursk region, will be able to support any Russian military actions in the region  over the next month. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to a report by the British Ministry of Defense,  on August 24, 2024, the administration of the Kursk region announced the creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit. Future recruits are promised that they will serve only within the Kursk region of Russia on a six-month contract.

The "BARS units" (Combat Reserve of the country's army) were first created in 2021, initially intended to provide the Russian Federation  with active reservists with a high level of combat readiness and training.

The United States is studying the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strategy in the kursk region and plans for a “buffer zone”23.08.24, 00:34 • 25585 views

Reportedly, starting in March 2022, volunteers will be able to join BARS units for short-term service. BARS units are mainly light infantry units that do not have artillery and armored vehicles. Currently, there are more than 30 BARS units in Russia.

The creation of the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit is almost certainly Russia's response to the invasion of the Kursk region by Ukrainian troops that began on August 6, 2024. It is unlikely that the volunteer unit will be created and will be able to support any Russian military actions in Kursk within the next month

- according to British intelligence.

The British Ministry of Defense also notes that despite the fact that Russia is probably trying to build up its forces in the Kursk region, its current priority is the Pokrovsk direction in eastern Ukraine.

With the start of the operation in the Kursk region on the Kharkiv direction, Russia reduced the use of tactical aircraft25.08.24, 12:46 • 92339 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

