Russians are actively recruiting female prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian authorities are actively recruiting female prisoners to sign one-year contracts to participate in hostilities in Ukraine in exchange for pardons.
Russia is actively recruiting female prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .
In particular, in recent months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been working with prisoners in women's correctional facilities in various regions of the Russian Federation,
Details
During these visits, women are offered a one-year contract. They are offered mostly combat positions, including sniper and assault rifleman. If they agree to sign a contract, they are expected to undergo a two-month training program, and upon completion of the contract, they are pardoned.
Recall
Russian police officers recruit Ukrainian schoolchildren in the occupied territories to enroll in police institutes in Russia, promising scholarships and jobs in the Russian system.