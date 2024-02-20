Russians are actively recruiting female prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Russia is actively recruiting female prisoners to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

In particular, in recent months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been working with prisoners in women's correctional facilities in various regions of the Russian Federation, - the statement said.

Details

During these visits, women are offered a one-year contract. They are offered mostly combat positions, including sniper and assault rifleman. If they agree to sign a contract, they are expected to undergo a two-month training program, and upon completion of the contract, they are pardoned.

Recall

Russian police officers recruit Ukrainian schoolchildren in the occupied territories to enroll in police institutes in Russia, promising scholarships and jobs in the Russian system.