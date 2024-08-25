Russian troops killed seven and wounded 15 residents of Donetsk region over the past day

In Donetsk region, Russian troops killed seven civilians and wounded 15 others over the past day. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports .

On August 24, Russians killed 7 residents of Donetsk region: 5 in Kostyantynivka, 1 in Toretsk and Kotlyne. Another 15 people were wounded in the region over the day, - he noted.

In total, according to the head of the RMA, the Russian army has killed at least 2,182 people in the region since the beginning of the invasion, and wounded at least 5,717 others. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 160 occupants' attacks over the past day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 58 enemy attacks.