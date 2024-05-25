Russian strike on construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 24, 15 more people are unaccounted for
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv killed two people and wounded 24 others, with at least 15 people out of more than 200 inside the building unaccounted for.
As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 24. According to the information received, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently missing, UNN reports.
Two self-propelled artillery systems were hit. 2 people were killed. 24 people were injured. Several hundred people could have been inside. Specialized services are at the scene. All victims are being provided with assistance. Information is being updated
He emphasized that there is no military facility nearby.
In turn, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that according to the information received, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently out of contact.
"Extinguishing the fire is complicated by the presence of a significant amount of flammable materials and the possible further spread of the fire to nearby warehouses. At the same time, there is a constant threat of repeated enemy shelling," noted Klymenko.
As reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, two Russian KABs hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A fire broke out on 15,000 square meters. The number of victims increased to 11 people.