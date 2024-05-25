Russian strike on construction hypermarket in Kharkiv: number of victims rises to 24, 15 more people are unaccounted for

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 24. According to the information received, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently missing, UNN reports.

Two self-propelled artillery systems were hit. 2 people were killed. 24 people were injured. Several hundred people could have been inside. Specialized services are at the scene. All victims are being provided with assistance. Information is being updated - said Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.

He emphasized that there is no military facility nearby.

Add

In turn, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that according to the information received, more than 200 people were in the building. At least 15 people are currently out of contact.

"Extinguishing the fire is complicated by the presence of a significant amount of flammable materials and the possible further spread of the fire to nearby warehouses. At the same time, there is a constant threat of repeated enemy shelling," noted Klymenko.

Recall

As reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, two Russian KABs hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A fire broke out on 15,000 square meters. The number of victims increased to 11 people.