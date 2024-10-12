russian shelling in Donetsk region kills two civilians, injures 10 others
Kyiv • UNN
Two civilians were killed and 10 others injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region. The attacks took place in various localities, including Kurakhivka, Selidove and Siversk.
Details
It is reported that on Saturday, on the road between the village of Ulakly and Dachne village, Volnovakha district, an enemy FPV drone directly hit a civilian car, killing the 19-year-old driver.
In addition, the russian army attacked the village of Kurakhivka in Pokrovsk district. As a result of the attack, an 84-year-old woman died of her wounds.
russian troops also shelled the town of Selydove, injuring two men and a woman. The town of Siversk also came under the occupiers' fire. A shell hit a private house. Two local residents aged 23 and 25 sustained shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries.
According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked populated areas using artillery.
In addition, during an attack by the aggressor state's army on Myrnohrad, a married couple aged 50 and 55 sustained mine-blast and shrapnel wounds in their home. The victims received medical aid. Three more civilians aged 46, 50 and 73 were wounded in Shevchenko village.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations are being conducted in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
On October 12, the occupants attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. An industrial enterprise was damaged, no one was injured. Air defense forces shot down three drones over the region.
