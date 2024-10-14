$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russian military complain about chaos in supply and indifference of the command: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16366 views

The Russian military faces problems of supply, lack of medical care, and salary delays. This leads to mass desertions and suicides among soldiers.

Russian military complain about chaos in supply and indifference of the command: what is known

The Russian military is facing serious supply problems, lack of medical care and salary delays, leading to mass desertions and suicides.

Writes UNN with a reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Hidden mobilization is ongoing in Russia, affecting men of all ages and physical abilities. Due to the critical situation with personnel, the command of the Russian Federation  involves not only contract soldiers and conscripts, but also prisoners. Mobilization commissions offer convicts to sign a contract for military service in exchange for early release and a one-time payment of 30,000 rubles. Such recruits are called “Wagnerians”.

Men who are called to the police because of domestic violence can also be recruited. Prisoners and those who were recruited through the police are assigned to assault brigades with minimal chances of survival. After being enlisted in the ranks of the Russian armed forces, the military face problems of supply and logistics. Soldiers in the “hot” spots are not supplied with food and water, and parcels with necessary items do not arrive.

Diseases such as dysentery are spreading through the consumption of water from the rivers. Some soldiers try to get food by visiting the trenches of the Ukrainian military or disguise themselves as women to get to stores. Vendors say that such “women” buy stew, canned food, water and bread.As for clothing, they are issued summer uniforms in winter and winter uniforms in summer. In addition, the command requires saving ammunition.

The situation with medical support at the front line in Russia is as critical as the supply situation. The soldiers have to help themselves, and bullet and shrapnel wounds are often treated with brilliant green and then sent to new attacks. Seriously wounded soldiers are left in the trenches due to the impossibility of evacuation and indifference of the command. Many dead soldiers remain in the fields and around the trenches. Some soldiers are forbidden to leave their positions even for medical treatment.

One of the main reasons for the Russian military to participate in the war is financial reward, but salaries are often delayed or not paid at all, which leads to desertion. There are cases when commanders take away the bank cards of their subordinates after they are wounded. Soldiers also say that they are sent to war by their own wives for selfish reasons. Many Russian soldiers believe that the course of the war depends on the United States and expect it to end after the American elections.

There is a growing distrust of Putin, as they believe he is interested in prolonging the war. Those who used to support the war quickly became disillusioned with the terrible conditions and realized that the only thing Russia has effectively organized is propaganda. Some occupants or their relatives are trying to find a way to escape from the war zone, realizing that they will only face death or injury.

Russian military personnel often resort to self-mutilation or plan to escape from service. There is a significant number of deserters in the Russian army, especially among stormtroopers who prefer to serve their time rather than die in the war. According to the soldiers themselves, only the wounded or dead can leave the combat zone, but due to the strict control of medical personnel, the chances of evacuating the wounded are minimal.

In order to prevent escapes, the Russian command takes away military badges, phones and documents, making identification of the dead impossible. This leads to suicides among both soldiers and officers, which are carefully concealed by the leadership.

Recall 

In the occupied territories of the Luhansk region of Ukraine, the invaders have intensified checks on men; the so-called “luhansk people's republic” is preparing for forced mobilization.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarNews of the World
United States
Ukraine
Luhansk
