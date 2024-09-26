Russian Federation shells residential area of Chasovyi Yar: one killed and one wounded

Today, on September 26, Russian troops shelled a residential area in Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region. The enemy attack killed a man and injured three other people. UNN reports this with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

On September 26, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces allegedly fired on Chasiv Yar with cannon artillery. Once again, the occupiers targeted a residential area. As a result of the attack on the private sector at his place of residence, a 48-year-old resident of Chasiv Yar sustained life-threatening injuries - the prosecutor's office said.

In addition, three people were injured - a 33-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 65. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and acubarotrauma.

At the time of the strike, all the victims were on the territory of one of the households.

Four dead and 19 wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Donetsk region over the last day