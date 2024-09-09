Russian Federation shells Dnipropetrovs'k region with Grad and artillery

Last night, the enemy fired at Dnipropetrovs'k region using Grad rocket launchers, heavy artillery and dropping ammunition from drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN.

Details

According to the information, Nikopol district and Marhanets community came under attack. Experts continue to assess the damage.

Pavlohrad was also restless, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

Explosions occurred in Pavlohrad