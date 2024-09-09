Russian Federation shells Dnipropetrovs'k region with Grad and artillery
At night, the enemy attacked Nikopol district and Marhanets community using Grad rocket launchers, artillery and drones. It was also restless in Pavlohrad, but there were no casualties.
Last night, the enemy fired at Dnipropetrovs'k region using Grad rocket launchers, heavy artillery and dropping ammunition from drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN.
According to the information, Nikopol district and Marhanets community came under attack. Experts continue to assess the damage.
Pavlohrad was also restless, but fortunately, there were no casualties.
