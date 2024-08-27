Russian Federation shelled 4 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: 21 explosions occurred, one person was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 9 times at the border areas of Sumy region. There were 21 explosions in 4 communities, one civilian was injured in Esman community.
At night and in the morning of August 27, Russian troops fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 21 explosions were recorded. As a result of Russian strikes, one civilian was injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports .
Details
Reportedly, Bilopilska, Esmanska, Novoslobidska, Seredyna Budska communities were subjected to hostile shelling.
- Esman community: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (4 explosions), which resulted in a civilian being wounded, the enemy also used mortars (6 explosions) and carried out an air strike with a UAV (4 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (2 explosions).
- Novoslobidska community: the enemy carried out an air strike on the CAB (3 explosions).
- Seredyna-Budska community: Russians hit with mortars (2 explosions) .
In Kharkiv region Russians attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at night: consequences were shown27.08.24, 08:41 • 26080 views