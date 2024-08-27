Russian Federation shelled 4 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning: 21 explosions occurred, one person was wounded

At night and in the morning of August 27, Russian troops fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 21 explosions were recorded. As a result of Russian strikes, one civilian was injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, Bilopilska, Esmanska, Novoslobidska, Seredyna Budska communities were subjected to hostile shelling.

Esman community: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (4 explosions), which resulted in a civilian being wounded, the enemy also used mortars (6 explosions) and carried out an air strike with a UAV (4 explosions).

Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (2 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: the enemy carried out an air strike on the CAB (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: Russians hit with mortars (2 explosions) .

