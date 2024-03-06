russian doctors in the occupied territories legalize the deportation of Ukrainians and serve the russian army
russian medical workers came to the temporarily occupied territories to conduct medical examinations that could be used to deport Ukrainians and replace them with russians. These doctors are also intended to serve the personnel of the russian Armed Forces.
New doctors arrived from russia to the occupied territories for "medical examinations".
In the temporarily occupied territories, there was a rotation of russian doctors who, according to the official version, arrived to conduct medical examinations of Ukrainians.
In fact, the new medical workers from kabardino-balkaria are intended to serve the personnel of the russian Armed Forces.
russian doctors have also been instructed to perform medical examinations that may serve as grounds for deportation of Ukrainians.
The russian federation is systematically pursuing a policy of replacing the indigenous inhabitants of the seized lands with russians.