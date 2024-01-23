Russian defense industry disassembles refrigerators for spare parts - British representative to the UN

Due to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Russia's military modernization was set back eighteen years. Now the Russian defense industry is dismantling refrigerators for spare parts. It orders its weapons from the DPRK and Iran, in violation of numerous resolutions. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, James Cariuki, at a meeting of the UN Council, UNN reports .

Details

The purchase and use of Iranian drones involves a violation of the Security Council resolution by both states Kariuki emphasized.

He noted that Russia has lost more than half of the territory seized since February 2022 and a fifth of the Black Sea Fleet. The Kremlin has deprived the economy of more than $400 billion through sanctions, and hundreds of thousands of young Russians have emigrated in search of a better future.

He also recalled that while representatives of Ukraine, the UK and about 80 other countries were attending the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, the deputy head of Russia's National Security Council said that peace is impossible as long as there is an independent state of Ukraine.

This is not peace. This is subjugation that threatens Ukraine's very existence as a state and ushers in a new era of global instability. That's why the UK will continue to resupply Ukraine's air defence system to help it protect its civilians from brutal attacks. Ukraine's security matters for global security said the British Permanent Representative to the UN.

