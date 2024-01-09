Russian authorities name the cause of the derailment of 14 cars in Trans-Baikal

In the Trans-Baikal Territory of Russia, the cause of the derailment of 14 coal cars was a collision with an empty train moving in the opposite direction. This is reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports.

Details

On the Bushulei-Aleur stretch, the middle section of the locomotive of an odd-numbered empty freight train derailed and collided with the cars of an even-numbered freight train. The collision resulted in the derailment of 14 coal cars, of which five cars overturned on their sides the press service of the department clarifies on its official website

Train traffic was suspended in both directions. Due to the incident, passenger trains No. 9 Vladivostok - Moscow and No. 10 Moscow - Vladivostok will be behind schedule.

According to the decision of the Federal Passenger Company (FPC), air travel from Chita to Blagoveshchensk, Khabarovsk, and Vladivostok will be organized for passengers of the stopped trains.

