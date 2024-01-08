In Trans-Baikal, 14 cars derailed

14 cars of a freight train derailed on the Trans-Baikal Railway. No one was injured. This was reported by the Russian railroad, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 8, 2024, at 19:17 (Moscow time), 14 cars of a freight train derailed on the Aleur-Bushuley stretch of the Trans-Baikal Railway. The dimension of the neighboring track was violated.

Preliminarily, there are no injuries and no threat to the environment.

It is stated that everything possible is being done to eliminate the consequences of the derailment and restore traffic in this area. It is also reported that the causes of the incident are being established.

Addendum

In connection with the incident, passenger trains N2 Moscow - Vladivostok and N392 Chita - Blagoveshchensk were stopped at Chernyshevsk station.

An operational headquarters has been set up at the Russian railroad. Recovery trains from Zilovo and Shilka stations were sent to the scene.