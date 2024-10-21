Russian attack on Kyiv region: 43 people evacuated from damaged building
Kyiv • UNN
A multi-storey building in Fastiv district of Kyiv region was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Forty-three residents were evacuated, and one woman was hospitalized with a hypertensive crisis.
In the Kyiv region , the aftermath of an enemy attack on the night of October 21 continues. A Russian strike damaged a high-rise building in Fastiv district. One of the residents was taken to the hospital with a hypertensive crisis, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, reports UNN.
As a result of the falling debris of the downed targets in one of the settlements of Fastiv district, the roof of a multi-storey residential building was damaged, windows were smashed, one of the apartments was significantly destroyed and several adjacent ones were damaged. All operational services continue to work at the scene
According to him, the residents are being provided with all the necessary assistance. No one was injured.
According to Kravchenko, one of the residents was taken to a medical facility with a hypertensive crisis. Fifteen people sought psychological help.
At present, rescuers have reportedly dismantled all the emergency structures in the damaged building.
"We are conducting a quick technical inspection. Experts are determining the extent of damage and the possibility of people living in the building section. We have evacuated 43 residents from 20 apartments," said the head of the CRMA.
According to Kravchenko, the gas network is not damaged. However, the house is disconnected from the gas supply for the duration of the work.
An operational headquarters and a heating station have been set up near the building. We are currently collecting information about the needs of the residents from the evicted apartments.
For temporary accommodation, people are offered places in a modular town in Vasylkiv. In addition, the community will provide financial assistance.
The GEM International Foundation is involved in replacing windows in the damaged apartments. The neighboring houses are being inspected for damage, Kravchenko said.
It was reported that in Kyiv region, the Russian attack damaged apartment buildings, private houses, cars, and the local market.