Russian attack on Khmelnytsky region: death toll rises to 3

In the Khmelnytsky region, the death toll from an enemy rocket attack on January 8 has risen to three, Khmelnytsky Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, another victim was found as a result of the rescue operations. A man born in 1955 Our sincere condolences to the family. The terrorist attack killed 3 people (men born in 1947, 1964, 1955) and wounded 2 others - Symchyshyn said on Telegram.

Air defense forces shoot down 3 missiles in Khmelnytsky region in the morning