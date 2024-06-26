Russian army shells Kherson: explosions heard in the city

Explosions are heard in Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the coastal areas of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," said Mrochko.

He urged residents to move to safer places and stay away from windows.

Rescuers come under repeated enemy fire in Kherson, wounded