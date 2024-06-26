Russian army shells Kherson: explosions heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions are heard in Kherson as the Russian army shells the city from the temporarily occupied left bank, and residents are urged to move to safer places.
Explosions are heard in Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the coastal areas of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," said Mrochko.
He urged residents to move to safer places and stay away from windows.
