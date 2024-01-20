Russian army conducted 70 strikes in Zaporizhzhya region: fired from MLRS and artillery and carried out 20 drone attacks

Russian troops attacked 15 towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, striking 70 times, including 20 drone attacks, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Yuriy Malashko said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, Russia-backed militants conducted 4 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoivanivka, as well as 20 UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Chervone, Charivne, Malynivka, Levadne and Poltava. There were 46 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky and other frontline settlements.

There were 8 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties, noted Malashko.

