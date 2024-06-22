Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with drones, mortars, MLRS and artillery: 52 explosions recorded

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2446 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92303 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120940 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189937 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234185 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143641 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369338 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181801 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92319 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104915 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101152 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120948 views
10:29 AM • 1616 views

10:08 AM • 4856 views

09:23 AM • 11935 views

09:06 AM • 13563 views

07:29 AM • 17522 views
Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with drones, mortars, MLRS and artillery: 52 explosions recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27439 views

Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, resulting in 52 explosions.

Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with drones, mortars, MLRS and artillery: 52 explosions recorded

Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, resulting in 52 explosions, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.  

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of the Chernihiv region with mortars, enemy drones, barrel and rocket artillery. 52 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:

  • Novgorod-Seversk community: 15 explosions (parishes, probably from a 120 mm mortar and barrel artillery) in the direction of the settlements of Mikhalchina Sloboda and Guy. 
  • Semyonovskaya hromada: 6 explosions (parishes, probably from an 82 mm mortar) in the direction of the locality of Bleshnya. 
  • Snovskaya hromada: 4 explosions (parishes, probably MLRS) near the locality of Gorsk. 
  • Gorodnyansky community: 27 explosions (arrivals, probably from barrel artillery and discharges of explosive ammunition from UAVs) on the outskirts of the locality of Gasichevka.

Information about the dead or injured as a result of shelling among the local population was not recorded.

Sumy region has been attacked by Russians with drones, artillery and MLRS since the night: 39 explosions were recorded6/22/24, 10:34 AM • 25223 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
