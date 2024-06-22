Russian army attacked Chernihiv region with drones, mortars, MLRS and artillery: 52 explosions recorded

Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, resulting in 52 explosions, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of the Chernihiv region with mortars, enemy drones, barrel and rocket artillery. 52 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:

Novgorod-Seversk community: 15 explosions (parishes, probably from a 120 mm mortar and barrel artillery) in the direction of the settlements of Mikhalchina Sloboda and Guy.

Semyonovskaya hromada: 6 explosions (parishes, probably from an 82 mm mortar) in the direction of the locality of Bleshnya.

Snovskaya hromada: 4 explosions (parishes, probably MLRS) near the locality of Gorsk.

Gorodnyansky community: 27 explosions (arrivals, probably from barrel artillery and discharges of explosive ammunition from UAVs) on the outskirts of the locality of Gasichevka.

Information about the dead or injured as a result of shelling among the local population was not recorded.

