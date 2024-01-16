Russian airstrike on New York's residential sector: people may still be trapped under the rubble

As a result of a Russian airstrike on New York, 5 private residential buildings and 6 apartment buildings were damaged in Donetsk region. According to the State Emergency Service, according to preliminary information, 5 people may be trapped under the rubble, UNN reports.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers provided first aid to 2 injured people at the scene and transported them to the hospital. The fire was extinguished in one of the buildings on a total area of 75 square meters. Rescuers dismantled 70 tons of building structures.

One of the bombs landed in a courtyard between high-rise buildings and did not explode. Law enforcement officers evacuated all residents from the surrounding area to a safe place.

The State Emergency Service added that search and rescue operations were suspended by the decision of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations of the Toretsk City Military Administration due to the security component. The work will resume after the situation stabilizes.