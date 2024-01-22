Russian agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Based on the evidence collected, the court sentenced a 44-year-old resident of the Synelnykivsky district to 15 years in prison for committing high treason under martial law. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The SBU successfully detained the offender during a special operation in Dnipropetrovs'k region in May 2023. It turned out that the Russian agent was a resident of the Synelnyk district, who was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in July 2022 after the detainee's anti-Ukrainian publications on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

The 44-year-old offender recorded the flight directions of combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Russia, trying to establish their classification and location of airfields.

He also studied the locations of the logistics routes used to supply weapons and ammunition to the front.

In order to monitor the movement of military equipment of the Defense Forces, the offender set up an "observation post" in the window of his apartment on the fifth floor.

For each completed task, the Russian intelligence service transferred a monetary reward to a bank card of a resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Read also: "Guided" Russian S-300s to Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar: SBU detains former Donetsk customs officer