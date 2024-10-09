Russian authorities report an attempted terrorist attack on the interior ministry building in smolensk region: there are victims

The Russian Federal Security Service said that a man tried to sneak explosives into the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Smolensk region. This was reported by Baza, UNN.

According to the ministry, there was an alleged attempted terrorist attack on the Ministry of Internal Affairs building in the region. The man tried to bring an explosive device into the building.

He was injured during the detention. Two policemen were also injured.

According to Baza, this is 30-year-old Dmitry D. He arrived at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in his car and then tried to enter the building.

DIU confirms elimination of russian colonel involved in training of "shahed" operatives