Russia is building an airfield in the Belgorod region that will have a runway length of 1800 meters, which will allow receiving and sending military transport Il-76s of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Satellite images were published by Radio Liberty, reported by UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Radio Liberty published satellite images of the airfield that Russia is building in the Belgorod region, 75 km from the border with Ukraine.

It is noted that the construction, which began in July last year, is being carried out about 9 km from the important logistics center of the Russian army, Oleksiyivka.

The length of the airfield's runway, as can be seen from space, will be approximately 1800 meters, which will allow the Russian Ministry of Defense's military transport Il-76s to receive and send them. - the publication writes.

Recall

In November last year, the Russian occupiers began to build a railway from Rostov-on-Don in Russia through the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to the temporarily occupied Crimea.