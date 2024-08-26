Russia fired on Kherson region: 1 killed, 7 wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled and carried out air strikes on a number of localities in the Kherson region. Antonivka, Mykhaylivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Berislav, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Vesele, Dudchany, Tomyna Balka, Komyshany, Tokarivka, Tyahynyka, Novotyahynyka, Prydniprovske, Krasnyi Mayak and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN .

Details

The Russian military struck an educational institution, an administrative building and a bakery. Residential areas were also damaged, including 15 private houses, outbuildings and private cars.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and seven others were injured.

