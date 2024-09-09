Russia fired on 6 communities in Sumy region: 42 explosions during the night and morning
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas of Sumy region. 42 explosions were recorded in 6 communities, using air strikes, mortars, artillery and various types of drones.
At night and in the morning of September 9, Russian troops fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 42 explosions were recorded. The Russian army fired at 6 communities in the region, the Sumy RMA reported on Monday, UNN reported.
Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Shalyhinska, Seredyno-Budska, Velykopysarivska communities were shelled.
- Bilopilska community: the enemy carried out air strikes on the CAB (3 explosions).
- Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with FPV drones (2 explosions), dropped an explosive device from a UAV (2 explosions), fired with mortars (9 explosions) and cannon artillery (8 explosions).
- Esman community: Russians launched an unexploded ordnance (5 explosions).
- Seredyna Budka community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).
- Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from a mortar (9 explosions), attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion) and kamikaze drones (2 explosions).
- Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strike (1 explosion).
