Russia convenes a meeting of the UN Security Council over strikes on Yemen

In connection with the strikes on Yemen by the United Kingdom and the United States, Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12. This was stated by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN, UNN reports .

It is noted that the meeting will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue. Also, according to the Russian side, an open briefing is planned in connection with the US and UK strikes on Yemen.

On the night of January 12, the United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The media warned about the attack on Yemen . The journalists wrote that on Thursday, January 11, preparations were intensified in response to the Houthi attack.

Strikes on Houthis were carried out with guided bombs - British Ministry of Defense