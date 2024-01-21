Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polansky cynically said that he has no doubt that the shelling of Donetsk, allegedly by the AFU, will be one of the central topics of the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia on January 22, reports UNN.

Polansky said that he had no doubt that the shelling of Donetsk would be one of the central topics of the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia for January 22.

The rf cynically claims that the AFU allegedly hit a market in the Kirovsky district of temporarily occupied Donetsk, where 25 people were killed.

This number of victims was reported by the leader of the so-called "Dnr" Pushilin.

Back on 17 January, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine for 22 January. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the meeting.

Earlier UNN wrote citing the Russian media that Donetsk was attacked by drones on Sunday. According to Pushilin, the head of the so-called "Dnr", the drones targeted busy neighborhoods, including a market in the Tekstilshchik district and Lenkoranskaya Street.

We would like to point out that Russia is constantly shelling Ukrainian cities, particularly Donetsk Region. the Russians have repeatedly hit the cities and blamed Ukraine for this.

Thus, according to the words of Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, residents of Donetsk doubt that their city was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs. People suspect it was a "self-shooting."