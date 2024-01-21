ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101132 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112061 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142138 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139048 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177072 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171967 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178248 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167252 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148857 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 47689 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37013 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 69881 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 39299 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58905 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101132 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284028 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236507 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261731 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142138 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107192 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107163 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123249 views
rf cynically believes that the shelling of Donetsk will be one of the topics of the UN Security Council meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100715 views

Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polansky, expects that the shelling of Donetsk will be one of the central topics of the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia for January 22.

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polansky cynically said that he has no doubt that the shelling of Donetsk, allegedly by the AFU, will be one of the central topics of the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia on January 22, reports UNN.

Details

Polansky said that he had no doubt that the shelling of Donetsk would be one of the central topics of the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia for January 22.

The rf cynically claims that the AFU allegedly hit a market in the Kirovsky district of temporarily occupied Donetsk, where  25 people were killed.

This number of victims was reported by the leader of the so-called "Dnr" Pushilin.

Back on 17 January, Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine for 22 January. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the meeting.

Supplement

Earlier UNN wrote citing the Russian media that Donetsk was attacked by drones on Sunday. According to Pushilin, the head of the so-called "Dnr", the drones targeted busy neighborhoods, including a market in the Tekstilshchik district and Lenkoranskaya Street.

We would like to point out that Russia is constantly shelling Ukrainian cities, particularly Donetsk Region. the Russians have repeatedly hit the cities and blamed Ukraine for this.

Thus, according to the words of Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol,  residents of Donetsk doubt that their city was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs. People suspect it was a "self-shooting." 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

