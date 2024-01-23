Return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia should remain a priority for international community - Council of Europe Commissioner

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 47418 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 36604 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 69547 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 38858 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58496 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283977 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261688 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58496 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142084 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107180 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107152 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123241 views
Return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia should remain a priority for international community - Council of Europe Commissioner

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31352 views

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović called for immediate international cooperation to ensure the return of abducted Ukrainian children from Russia. The Commissioner emphasized the role of human rights organizations in Ukraine and considers this issue a priority for the international community.

At the winter session of PACE, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović called for urgent action and international cooperation to ensure the return of Ukrainian children separated from their families and legal guardians. The Commissioner's report is published on the PACE website, UNN reports .

Details

Dunja Mijatović recognized the crucial role played by organizations and networks of human rights defenders and civil society in Ukraine in the return of Ukrainian children.

Much of this work is fraught with difficulties and is often carried out at considerable personal risk to those involved. I also want to welcome the role of the Ukrainian Ombudsperson's Office in providing support to children and their families. Without the determination and commitment of all involved, the long and winding road to the return of children would not have been possible. However, many more children remain unaccounted for and their return must remain a priority for the international community

Ms. Commissioner emphasized.

She noted that during her visits to Ukraine she was struck by the scale of human suffering and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

russians illegally took 17 more Ukrainian children from occupied Donetsk region - Lubinets22.01.24, 12:44 • 22049 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

