Return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia should remain a priority for international community - Council of Europe Commissioner

At the winter session of PACE, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović called for urgent action and international cooperation to ensure the return of Ukrainian children separated from their families and legal guardians. The Commissioner's report is published on the PACE website, UNN reports .

Dunja Mijatović recognized the crucial role played by organizations and networks of human rights defenders and civil society in Ukraine in the return of Ukrainian children.

Much of this work is fraught with difficulties and is often carried out at considerable personal risk to those involved. I also want to welcome the role of the Ukrainian Ombudsperson's Office in providing support to children and their families. Without the determination and commitment of all involved, the long and winding road to the return of children would not have been possible. However, many more children remain unaccounted for and their return must remain a priority for the international community Ms. Commissioner emphasized.

She noted that during her visits to Ukraine she was struck by the scale of human suffering and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

