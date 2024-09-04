Reserve diesel locomotives introduced in Lviv region due to power outage

Due to temporary power outages in the Lviv region, backup diesel locomotives have been introduced to ensure uninterrupted train traffic. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

Several temporary power outages in the Lviv region caused problems with electricity supply. However, the necessary measures were taken to ensure uninterrupted transportation.

Reserve diesel locomotives have been deployed to ensure that trains depart with minimal delays.

The following trains have resumed running

- No. 59 Kyiv-Chop

- No. 91 Kyiv-Lviv

- No. 25/135 Odesa-Yasinya Chernivtsi

- No. 11 Odesa-Lviv

- No. 149 Poltava-Chernivtsi

- No. 746 Lviv-Kyiv

- No. 368 Uzhhorod-Kovel

Trains continue to run in all regions, ensuring uninterrupted transportation.

