Rescue operations completed in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv after massive enemy attack on December 29

January 3 emergency rescue operations in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv were completed. They had been ongoing had been ongoing since December 29 after a massive enemy attack. As a result of the Russian missile attack killed 53 people and injured another 170 others were injured, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

In total In total, the December 29 attack in Ukraine resulted in

- 18 settlements were affected. settlements in 10 regions;

- injured 170 people were injured;

- killed 53 people were killed;

- 22 people were rescued. people.

During the works 4 thousand 70 cubic meters of destroyed building structures were moved and removed. 700 rescuers were working on the 700 rescuers and 145 pieces of equipment were employed.

Previously

UNN reported that one of the wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv on December 29. Thus, the number of victims of the enemy attack on the capital increased to 30 people.