Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: at what stage of work

Avtostrada Group is currently carrying out all the work on the emergency section of the Blue Line of the Kyiv Metro between Lybidska and Demiivska stations at its own expense. In particular, the construction site has been fenced and the tunnel vault has been temporarily reinforced. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from Kyiv Metro.

Details

"As of February 8, 2024, the contractor, Avtostrada Group of Companies LLC, is performing all work at its own expense. No mutual settlements have been made between Kyiv Metro and Avtostrada Group LLC. At the same time, the construction site was fenced, the tunnel vault was temporarily reinforced, the engineering networks of DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, Ukrtelecom and Kyivpastrans were relocated, and the unloading slabs were installed," the response to the request reads.

The Kyiv Metro also noted that the final cost of the design, preparatory and construction restoration work for the overhaul, as well as the term for the resumption of train traffic between Lybidska and Demiivska stations of the Obolon-Teremkivska line will be determined after the approval of the developed project documentation in accordance with the established procedure.

"Kyiv Metro is making every effort to carry out the restoration work as soon as possible," the company said in response to the request.

On December 18 , the system of compensation for trips due to forced transfers at the Lybidska metro station was launched.

The municipal enterprise "Main Information and Computing Center" informed the journalist of UNN in response to a request that as of February 8, 2024, 756,628 trips were returned to users (passengers) who used a transport card registered in the ACC to pay for travel on the routes determined by decision No. 7532/7573.

Addendum

In early December, a subway tunnel was depressurized and flooded. As a result, 6 stations of the "blue line" of the metro were closed for at least 6 months.

Subsequently, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that by the end of the summer it is planned to resume traffic on the blue line of the subway from Teremky to Demiivska station, which is currently closed due to problems with the tunnel.