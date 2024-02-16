Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: at what stage of work

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: at what stage of work

Repair of the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro: at what stage of work

Kyiv  •  UNN

Avtostrada Group is currently carrying out restoration work at its own expense on a section of the blue line tunnel of the Kyiv metro.

Avtostrada Group is currently carrying out all the work on the emergency section of the Blue Line of the Kyiv Metro between Lybidska and Demiivska stations at its own expense. In particular, the construction site has been fenced and the tunnel vault has been temporarily reinforced. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from Kyiv Metro.

Details

"As of February 8, 2024, the contractor, Avtostrada Group of Companies LLC, is performing all work at its own expense. No mutual settlements have been made between Kyiv Metro and Avtostrada Group LLC. At the same time, the construction site was fenced, the tunnel vault was temporarily reinforced, the engineering networks of DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks, Ukrtelecom and Kyivpastrans were relocated, and the unloading slabs were installed," the response to the request reads.

The Kyiv Metro also noted that the final cost of the design, preparatory and construction restoration work for the overhaul, as well as the term for the resumption of train traffic between Lybidska and Demiivska stations of the Obolon-Teremkivska line will be determined after the approval of the developed project documentation in accordance with the established procedure.

"Kyiv Metro is making every effort to carry out the restoration work as soon as possible," the company said in response to the request.

On December 18 , the system of compensation for trips due to forced transfers at the Lybidska metro station was launched.

The municipal enterprise "Main Information and Computing Center" informed the journalist of UNN in response to a request that as of February 8, 2024, 756,628 trips were returned to users (passengers) who used a transport card registered in the ACC to pay for travel on the routes determined by decision No. 7532/7573.

Addendum

In early December, a subway tunnel was depressurized and flooded. As a result, 6 stations of the "blue line" of the metro were closed for at least 6 months.

Subsequently, a shuttle train service was launched between Teremky and Demiivska stations in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that by the end of the summer it is planned to resume traffic on the blue line of the subway from Teremky to Demiivska station, which is currently closed due to problems with the tunnel.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv

