Remnants of enemy X-101 missiles destroyed in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, sappers destroyed tandem warheads of three cruise missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

"The sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine carried out work at three locations in Kyiv region. Experts seized and destroyed tandem warheads of three X-101 cruise missiles. The explosive devices were transported to a special detonation site where they were destroyed," the SES said in a statement.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin in an exclusive commentary to UNN said that Russia used modernized X-101 missiles during the morning attack on August 26.

"The use of modernized X-101 missiles with two warheads - cluster and high-explosive - by the Russians has been established. The markings on these missiles indicate their production in the II-III quarters of 2024," - said Oleksandr Ruvin.