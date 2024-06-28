$41.340.03
Record number of new mobile communication stations installed in Ukraine over the past six months - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19783 views

Over the past six months, more than 2,295 new mobile base stations have been installed in more than 300 locations across Ukraine to improve the quality of mobile communications and ensure reliable connectivity for the population.

Record number of new mobile communication stations installed in Ukraine over the past six months - Fedorov

Over the past six months, Ukraine has installed a record number of mobile base stations, which is aimed at improving the quality of mobile communications, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Friday, UNN reports.

Ukraine's entire infrastructure, including telecommunications, is under Russian fire. Mobile operators are not only restoring destroyed equipment, but are also constantly investing in improving their existing equipment. For example, they install an average of 240 new base stations per month. Over the past six months, a record 2,295+ in more than 300 settlements

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He showed a video of a mobile phone tower recently raised by one of the operators in Kyiv region. "It operates within a radius of 10+ kilometers, and thanks to it, 2,400 more people will have connection," the official said.

Addendum

Mr. Fedorov noted that in May, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and its partners presented a strategy for the development of electronic communications until 2030. "One of the key goals is to ensure that 98% of the population has mobile communications and broadband Internet access by 2030. Currently, this figure is 91%," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
Ukraine
Kyiv
