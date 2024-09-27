Rare church manuscript discovered on the border with Romania

A rare centuries-old church manuscript carried by a Ukrainian citizen without the necessary documents was found on the border with Romania, the State Customs Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.

"A rare church manuscript from 1906 that has signs of cultural, historical, or antique value was discovered by Transcarpathian customs officers at the Solotvyno-Sighet Marmatius checkpoint," the customs service said in a statement on social media.

The ancient book "Church Collection", dated 1906, was reportedly transported to Ukraine by a 35-year-old resident of Rakhiv district in the door of his car Audi Q5 without any permits through the "green corridor".

The "Church Collection" was published in Uzhhorod during the Austro-Hungarian Empire (the city's name was Ungvar at the time), in the printing house of Bartholomew Yeager.

According to the customs legislation, any publications produced more than 50 years ago, regardless of their value and method of transportation across the customs border of Ukraine, are subject to a written declaration during customs control, as well as, if available, a certificate of the right to move them across the state border.

"Since the actions of the citizen of Ukraine have signs of violation of customs regulations under Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine, a report was drawn up against him. The rare church publication was seized and handed over to experts for examination of its possible cultural, historical or antique value," the customs officers said.

