Rain and thunderstorms and up to 33° C: weather forecast for today

In most regions of Ukraine, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected, the air temperature will range from 13-18°C at night to 21-33°C during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 24, short-term rains, thunderstorms in some places, in most Western, at night and northern regions and in the far south of the country without precipitation.

The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 M / s.

The temperature in the south and east of the country is 17-22° at night, 28-33° in the afternoon; in the rest of the territory, 13-18° at night, 21-26°in the afternoon.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, short-term rain during the day, and thunderstorms in some places.

Temperature at night 13-18°, in the afternoon 21-26°; in Kiev at night 15-17°, in the afternoon 23-25°.