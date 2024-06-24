Rain and thunderstorms and up to 33° C: weather forecast for today

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92160 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104669 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120802 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189860 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234119 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143614 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369321 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181798 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149657 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197940 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92160 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87020 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104669 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120802 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1568 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4808 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11915 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13542 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17506 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rain and thunderstorms and up to 33° C: weather forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14741 views

In most regions of Ukraine, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected, the air temperature at night will be from 13-18°C to 21-33°C during the day.

Rain and thunderstorms and up to 33° C: weather forecast for today

In most regions of Ukraine, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected, the air temperature will range from 13-18°C at night to 21-33°C during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 24, short-term rains, thunderstorms in some places, in most Western, at night and northern regions and in the far south of the country without precipitation. 

The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 M / s.

The temperature in the south and east of the country is 17-22° at night, 28-33° in the afternoon; in the rest of the territory, 13-18° at night, 21-26°in the afternoon.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation at night, short-term rain during the day, and thunderstorms in some places. 

Temperature at night 13-18°, in the afternoon 21-26°; in Kiev at night 15-17°, in the afternoon 23-25°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31