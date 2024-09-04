Rada fails to dismiss Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

The Verkhovna Rada did not support Iryna Vereshchuk's statement on her resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, which she has held since 2021, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"214 MPs voted in favor of Iryna Vereshchuk's resignation from the post of minister, with 226 votes needed.

Addendum

On November 4, 2021, Iryna Vereshchuk was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, replacing Oleksiy Reznikov, who was then appointed Minister of Defense.

In 2019, Vereshchuk was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in early parliamentary elections. She was a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, and head of the Subcommittee on State Security and Defense.

From September 4 to November 15, 2019, she was a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Also, from 2010 to 2015, he was the mayor of Rava-Ruska, Zhovkva district, Lviv region.

In 2020, she ran in the mayoral elections in Kyiv, where she took 5th place, and blamed her loss on the low public opinion of the Servant of the People party and poor mobilization of her electorate, and also noted the destructive forces within her team, in particular Mykola Tyshchenko and Alla Shlapak.

Recall

Yesterday, on September 3, Iryna Vereshchuk resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

She thanked the President of Ukraine for his trust, and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and members of the government for their cooperation, MPs for their support, and the team of the Ministry of Reintegration for their work and dedication.