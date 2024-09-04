Rada bans palm oil in dairy products and baby food

In the second reading, the Parliament adopted Bill No. 5148, which bans the use of palm oil in traditional dairy products and baby food. This was reported by Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration with the European Union Maria Mezentseva, UNN reports.



The Verkhovna Rada has adopted an important draft law No. 5148 "On Amendments to Improve the Quality of Food Products Consumed by Children" - Mezentseva wrote.

From now on, there will be a ban on:

use of palm oil in traditional dairy products;

use of hydrogenated palm oil and other hydrogenated vegetable fats in baby food;

use of hydrogenated palm oil in confectionery products

Also, penalties for violations will reportedly be introduced.

The draft law was adopted in the first reading in September 2021.



